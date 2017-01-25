Two people shot at Reflections Club on Highway 401 in Dillon

One person died in a three-vehicle crash two miles north of Lumberton. (Source: Raycom Media)

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman were shot at the Reflections Club on Highway 401 in Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff's Office Wednesday at around 3:30 a.m., Capt. Cliff Arnette.

Both the man and the woman were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Capt. Cliff Arnette said.

There isn’t a motive for this shooting incident.

WMBF News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.