Deputies investigate after woman shot at home in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was shot at her home on Kentyre Rd in the Hamer Community of Dillon County Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m., according to Dillon County Sheriff's Office, Capt. Cliff Arnette.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Capt. Arnette said.

There's no motive for this shooting incident.

Capt. Arnette also said no arrests have been made for this case.

