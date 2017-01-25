Deputies investigate after woman shot at home in Dillon County

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - On Friday, President Donald Trump’s signed an executive order that would roll back restrictions on offshore oil and natural gas drilling. President Trump believes that this new order will generate thousands of well-paying energy jobs. “We don’t need it. The east coast doesn’t need it,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor, John Rhodes. Senator Lindsey Graham has been an advocate for offshore drilling, and is in favor of this new order...More >>
Construction is happening on South Irby Street on the 120,000-square-foot new Florence County Judicial Center. The $43 million project is the newest landmark people will notice heading into downtown.More >>
A Hartsville man has been sentence to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder for the death of a 21-month old girl in Hartsville in December 2013. Timothy Oneal Sanders was sentenced Friday for the death of Madison Dolford, who died from a single gunshot wound at a home in Hartsville on December 3, 2013, confirmed Fourth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond.More >>
The Horry County Council is hosting a workshop next week to hear from the public on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more densely populated areas.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
