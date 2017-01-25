Myrtle Beach police seek information on runaway teen - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach police seek information on runaway teen

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Shahid Sanders (Source: MBPD) Shahid Sanders (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are seeking information on a 16-year-old boy who was last seen Monday at around 10:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook post.

Shahid Sanders is known to the areas of 2005 Greens Blvd, 1300 Spivey Ave., and Racepath, the post states.

Sanders is a black male who has black hair and brown eyes and 5-foot-9-inch-tall, weighing 195 pounds.

If anyone has any information on this teen’s whereabouts, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 918-1382.

