Myrtle Beach police seek information on runaway teen

The Horry County Council is hosting a workshop next week to hear from the public on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more densely populated areas.More >>
Four Lowcountry mayors responded to President Donald Trump's expected executive order on offshore drilling locations.More >>
The demolition of the Palace Theatre has begun. On Thursday, WMBF News’ SkyCam showed that crews had started tearing down the building.More >>
The demolition of Palace Theatre is underway after the city approved the permit for the iconic Myrtle Beach landmark's destruction earlier this week. The tower camera atop the WMBF News studios tower provides a view of the theater's demolition.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has signed a law allowing Francis Marion University to offer its first doctoral program: a Doctorate in Nursing Practice. Once the degree receives final approval from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education, university officials expect to begin enrolling the first doctoral students in 2018, according to a news release from the college.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say shot a fast-food worker in the leg after an argument turned violent.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
The Department of Defense has announced the death of two Fort Benning soldiers that died on Thursday, April 27.More >>
