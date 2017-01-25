Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival returns in October

A man was arrested after he passed a fake $100 bill at a Myrtle Beach Circle K.More >>
A diver was airlifted to the hospital after a diving accident 10 miles off the coast of Murrells Inlet Friday.More >>
Police served warrants Friday on a man connected to three robberies at Lumberton businesses March 25 and April 19.More >>
A bystander was shot while two men were shooting at each other outside at a mobile home park in Lake City Thursday night. The two men were later arrested.More >>
A man was shot as two men attempted to rob him Friday morning in Lumberton.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
State officials have declared the three already completed executions a success, using terms like "closure" for the victims' families, as they prepare for a fourth.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
A Cleveland family is heartbroken as heroin takes the life of a wife and mother of three weeks after she walked away from her rehab center.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber; all because her son's haircut was taking too long. According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the woman's son was getting his haircut on April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
