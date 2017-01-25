Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival returns in October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation and the City of Myrtle Beach will host the second annual Myrtle Beach Seafood Festival from October 6-7, according to a press release from Palmetto Events Productions, Inc.

The family-friendly festival will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, the release states.

Live entertainment, beer and wine, and multiple vendors will be available at the free event.

