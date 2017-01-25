Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival comes to Grand Strand for first time

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is coming to the local area for the first time and it’s scheduled for Saturday, April 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place between 8th and 9th Avenues North in the Oceanfront Boardwalk District, according to a press release.

This free culinary event will feature food trucks, live entertainment, beer and wine with craft selections, kid's activities, and business and non-profit vendors.

