Horry County looking to get a head start on RIDE III

A home on Highway 548 in Horry County was damaged by a fire early Friday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were called to the home at 1:04 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Thomas Loeper.More >>
Local representatives are pushing for a new bill to pass within the state Senate that would regulate wild, endangered animal care.More >>
Daniel Setliff was a diabetic and a double amputee. It was his roommate and best friend, Danny Gainey, who found him when he came to the home one year ago.More >>
The demolition of the Palace Theatre has begun. On Thursday, WMBF News’ SkyCam showed that crews had started tearing down the building.More >>
The second Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was held at the Pine Lakes Golf Country Club in Myrtle Beach. Officers from all 15 municipalities in Horry County and their families were recognized.More >>
