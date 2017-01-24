UPDATE: One victim identified in Florence County crash that killed two

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Florence County.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the collision occurred at 4:24 p.m. on U.S. 301 near North Jones Road in Olanta.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said two people were killed in the crash.

One of the victims was identified as Bill Welch, 67, of Turbeville, according to von Lutcken. The second individual had not been identified as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to SCHP Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins, the two-vehicle collision happened when the driver of a 1998 Dodge pickup crossed the center line of U.S. 301 and struck a 2007 GMC pickup.

Both drivers were killed as a result, Collins said. He added the victims were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

