Haley confirmed as next UN ambassador - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Haley confirmed as next UN ambassador

Nikki Haley (Source: WMBF News) Nikki Haley (Source: WMBF News)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received a majority Senate vote and will be the next ambassador to the United Nations.

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will fill Haley’s vacancy.

In a statement, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis congratulated Haley on her appointment.

“We could not have a finer person serving as our country’s representative to the world,” Loftis said.

In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said he was proud to support Haley and looks forward to "addressing her by her new title!" 

