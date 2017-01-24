Haley confirmed as next UN ambassador

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received a majority Senate vote and will be the next ambassador to the United Nations.

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will fill Haley’s vacancy.

In a statement, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis congratulated Haley on her appointment.

“We could not have a finer person serving as our country’s representative to the world,” Loftis said.

In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said he was proud to support Haley and looks forward to "addressing her by her new title!"

Proud to support my friend @nikkihaley who has been confirmed as our next UN Ambassador. I look forward to addressing her by her new title! pic.twitter.com/x8VfwAHpLA — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 24, 2017

