Teen wants to change the world with his exceptional math skills

Local representatives are pushing for a new bill to pass within the state Senate that would regulate wild, endangered animal care.More >>
Local representatives are pushing for a new bill to pass within the state Senate that would regulate wild, endangered animal care.More >>
Daniel Setliff was a diabetic and a double amputee. It was his roommate and best friend, Danny Gainey, who found him when he came to the home one year ago.More >>
Daniel Setliff was a diabetic and a double amputee. It was his roommate and best friend, Danny Gainey, who found him when he came to the home one year ago.More >>
The demolition of the Palace Theatre has begun. On Thursday, WMBF News’ SkyCam showed that crews had started tearing down the building.More >>
The demolition of the Palace Theatre has begun. On Thursday, WMBF News’ SkyCam showed that crews had started tearing down the building.More >>
The second Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was held at the Pine Lakes Golf Country Club in Myrtle Beach. Officers from all 15 municipalities in Horry County and their families were recognized.More >>
The second Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was held at the Pine Lakes Golf Country Club in Myrtle Beach. Officers from all 15 municipalities in Horry County and their families were recognized.More >>
A newly proposed ordinance would give council the authority to get rid of abandoned homes. Horry County officials said these homes are a safety hazard and an eye sore.More >>
A newly proposed ordinance would give council the authority to get rid of abandoned homes. Horry County officials said these homes are a safety hazard and an eye sore.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>