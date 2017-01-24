Teen wants to change the world with his exceptional math skills

Colton Lloyd is a senior at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Horry County. (Source: Colton Lloyd)

A high school senior plans to use math to help others. (Source: Christel Bell)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A high school senior is planning to use numbers to change the game.

There is a saying that math multiplies a person's opportunities, which is a perfect equation for Colton Lloyd.

"I'm actually trying do more difficult math, because math is what I think I really like to do," said Lloyd.

While most people try to avoid math, Lloyd wants to use his skills to help others.

"Specifically business, even engineering and creating stuff to help other people, is done with a lot of math," he said. "So I feel like if I can do difficult math, and I like math, then I have the ability to help as many people as possible."

Growing up working with his dad and fixing things around the home led Lloyd to becoming a problem solver. Eventually, robotics, engineering, math and mechanics influenced his life and career decisions.

"I think the fundamentals of math is just applied to so much in the world," he said. "I'm just so into it. "

Since middle school, Lloyd has been part of honors classes. He currently ranks sixth in his graduating class of 307 at the Academy for Technology and Academics.

Lloyd maintains a 4.0 GPA, and said he has received multiple letters from colleges across the country. Still, he has made a decision.

"I'm planning on going to Coastal Carolina University," Lloyd said. "I got the Presidential Scholarship there, which is about 60 percent of your tuition."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.