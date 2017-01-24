FIRST ALERT: One more spring-like day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: One more spring-like day

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Wednesday's weather Wednesday's weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  We'll see one more warm day on Wednesday with spring-like temperatures before we start to return to more normal winter-like weather by the weekend. 

Tonight will see clear skies and diminishing winds with overnight temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 40s. 

A quick warm up is on tap for Wednesday as afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the Grand Strand and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee. 

Thursday will see a risk of mainly light, quick hitting showers as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. This cold front will usher in gradually cooler temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend.  By Saturday and Sunday, daytime temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s as overnight temperatures return to the lower 30s. These temperatures are much closer to normal for this time of the year. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Demolition of the Palace Theatre begins

    Demolition of the Palace Theatre begins

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:13:26 GMT
    Demolition of the Palace Theatre began Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)Demolition of the Palace Theatre began Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

    The demolition of the Palace Theatre has begun. On Thursday, WMBF News’ SkyCam showed that crews had started tearing down the building.

    More >>

    The demolition of the Palace Theatre has begun. On Thursday, WMBF News’ SkyCam showed that crews had started tearing down the building.

    More >>

  • Cold Case: Double Amputee's Murder Still Unsolved

    Cold Case: Double Amputee's Murder Still Unsolved

    Thursday, April 27 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-04-28 02:56:08 GMT
    Daniel Setliff (Source: Angel Setliff)Daniel Setliff (Source: Angel Setliff)

    Daniel Setliff was a diabetic and a double amputee. It was his roommate and best friend, Danny Gainey, who found him when he came to the home one year ago.

    More >>

    Daniel Setliff was a diabetic and a double amputee. It was his roommate and best friend, Danny Gainey, who found him when he came to the home one year ago.

    More >>

  • Grand Strand law enforcement recognized at appreciation dinner

    Grand Strand law enforcement recognized at appreciation dinner

    Thursday, April 27 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-04-28 02:42:20 GMT
    Awards were presented at an appreciation dinner for local law enforcement on Thursday. (Source: Christel Bell)Awards were presented at an appreciation dinner for local law enforcement on Thursday. (Source: Christel Bell)

    The second Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was held at the Pine Lakes Golf Country Club in Myrtle Beach. Officers from all 15 municipalities in Horry County and their families were recognized.

    More >>

    The second Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner was held at the Pine Lakes Golf Country Club in Myrtle Beach. Officers from all 15 municipalities in Horry County and their families were recognized.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly