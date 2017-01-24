FIRST ALERT: One more spring-like day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) We'll see one more warm day on Wednesday with spring-like temperatures before we start to return to more normal winter-like weather by the weekend.

Tonight will see clear skies and diminishing winds with overnight temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 40s.

A quick warm up is on tap for Wednesday as afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the Grand Strand and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee.

Thursday will see a risk of mainly light, quick hitting showers as a cold front moves through the Carolinas. This cold front will usher in gradually cooler temperatures through the end of the week and into the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, daytime temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s as overnight temperatures return to the lower 30s. These temperatures are much closer to normal for this time of the year.