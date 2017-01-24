Florence County deputies arrest man following manhunt - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County deputies arrest man following manhunt

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Tyis Rose (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Tyis Rose (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The subject of an Olanta manhunt was taken into custody Monday.  

According to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office press release, Tyis McSween Rose, 33, of Olanta, was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

The suspect is accused of assaulting a woman in Olanta, which is in Florence County, on Jan. 23 following an argument, the release stated. When law enforcement arrived, he had already left and a manhunt began.

It was eventually determined the suspect had likely left the county. He was eventually arrested at 6 p.m. Monday.

