Three arrested following mob attack in Darlington County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three arrested following mob attack in Darlington County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Stanley El Amin Jr.; Center: Shanea Bell; Right: Shaunese Bell (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Left: Stanley El Amin Jr.; Center: Shanea Bell; Right: Shaunese Bell (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County law enforcement arrested three people who allegedly beat a man who was the ex-boyfriend of one of the suspects.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Cornelius El Amin Jr., of Florence; Shanea Shaurice Bell, of Florence; and Shaunese Bell, of Lamar, were each arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

They are accused in the Jan. 14 assault that happened on Hibiscus Road in Timmonsville, a DCSO press release stated.

The victim required extensive surgery for the serious injuries he sustained, according to law enforcement.

