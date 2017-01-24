Three arrested following mob attack in Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County law enforcement arrested three people who allegedly beat a man who was the ex-boyfriend of one of the suspects.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley Cornelius El Amin Jr., of Florence; Shanea Shaurice Bell, of Florence; and Shaunese Bell, of Lamar, were each arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

They are accused in the Jan. 14 assault that happened on Hibiscus Road in Timmonsville, a DCSO press release stated.

The victim required extensive surgery for the serious injuries he sustained, according to law enforcement.

