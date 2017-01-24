Three arrested following mob attack in Darlington County

Long-term recovery from Hurricane Matthew is happening in Lumberton, but in order to continue rebuilding volunteers also need a place to stay to continue helping.More >>
The Lake City Police Department came together to say goodbye to its four-legged officer.More >>
The Horry County Schools Board’s finance committee met Thursday to break down what started as about a $7.7 million shortfall.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to an amended bill that would raise the state's gas tax by 2 cents every year for the next six years.More >>
The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is telling us weather this weekend will be nothing less than gorgeous, which is great for any outdoor plans. If you need a few ideas on how to best enjoy this weekend, we've found lots of events happening.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
