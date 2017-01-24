Wesley Snipes visits Darlington Middle School science class

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington Middle School had quite the guest speaker visit one of its science classes Tuesday: Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes.

Snipes stopped into Jason Bracey’s class in the morning to speak with the students about acting, producing movies, and staying focused to achieve professional goals, states a news release from the district.

Bracey’s class is currently studying genetic engineering, and as a way of engaging students and illustrating the topic, Bracey invited Snipes, who played a half-human, half-vampire in the popular "Blade" movie trilogy based on the Marvel comics of the same name.

The students asked Snipes about filming movies and working with actors, and Snipes spoke about his long career in Hollywood. He also spoke about how important dedication and hard work can be in becoming a successful professional.

Snipes has recently starred in the 2015 NBC series "The Player," and the 2014 action sequel "The Expendables 3."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.