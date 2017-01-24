Suspect in Christmas Eve shooting in Loris arrested in N.C.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in the Loris area was taken into custody in North Carolina.

According to information from the Columbus County, N.C. Detention Center, Prentis Deshawne McDuffie was arrested Friday and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

As of Tuesday afternoon, McDuffie was not listed as being incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to a Horry County Police Department report, the shooting happened on North U.S. 701 in the Loris area on Dec. 24. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they made contact with the victim, who had several gunshot wounds and was “bleeding very badly.”

The victim was taken to the hospital shortly after police arrived, the report stated.

According to arrest warrants, the suspect allegedly lured the victims to U.S. 701, where he ambushed and shot at them while they were inside their vehicle.

McDuffie faces warrants for two counts of attempted murder and one count each of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and criminal conspiracy.

