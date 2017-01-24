Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to fire on Racepath St.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire crews are on the scene of fire on Racepath Street in Myrtle Beach.

When the first engine arrived, the residence was already well-involved on fire, according to a tweet from the department sent at 2:40 p.m.

