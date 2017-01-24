Carolina Ale House hopes to open before 4th of July

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you drive on 17 Bypass you may have noticed crews starting construction where the old Planet Hollywood once was.

Construction crews say they were supposed to start at the end of last year, but they were set back due to rain and the holidays.

You will see the restaurant this year, but expect to hear construction noise for a bit longer due to that setback.

The process to demolish Planet Hollywood started back in October 2015.

Once that was complete, the Carolina Ale House was permitted in November 2016.

Now the final designs for the brewery type restaurant are complete.

It will have an exterior rooftop bar, high definition televisions, and a large selection of beer and sports memorabilia.

The family-friendly restaurant best known for its food, sports and fun is already attracting people who work around the area.

The Co-Manager at the PGA Tour Superstore across the street says she thinks it's another place that will draw attention.

"I think it will definitely be a plus, it's a different type of restaurant so I think it will attract a lot of local people and tourists and for us the golfers,” PGA Superstore Co-Manager Toni Whitty said.

In 2015, the city's community appearance board sent the design team for Carolina Ale House back to the drawing board, saying it needs to stand out just as Planet Hollywood did.

So the owners came up with designs and also added an appropriate logo to help the building stand out which got approval instantly.

Then the owners decided the building was too big so they went back to reduce the building size.

So the building went from being 10,000 square feet to around 9,000 square feet.

City leaders say it was the owner's choice, but don't believe the change will take away from the overall concept.

People who work near Broadway at the Beach say it's always nice to see the city making upgrades to the community.

"I think it’s important when you see a building come down that there is plan for something to replace it, and I think the Ale House will be that restaurant, that place, for people to go just be there for the first time," Whitty said.

Out of all the businesses that wanted the land, Carolina Ale House was selected because it fits with the landscape near Broadway at the beach.

City leaders say the new restaurant will be an attention-grabber and give tourists and locals another place to enjoy here in the area.

Linder Constructions says construction will last until May and the hope is to have the restaurant open by the 4th of July.

