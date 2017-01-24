Marion County School District names new superintendent

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Dr. Kandace Bethea, interim superintendent, was named as the superintendent of Marion County School District, according to the district’s press release.

Dr. Bethea, a native of Marion County, has 20 years of experience in the education field. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in Lexington School District Two. She also served as an administrator for Sumter, Richland, and Marion Counties, the release states.

In addition, Dr. Bethea served in leadership positions as Director of Curriculum and Instruction of Marion School District One and as the Deputy Superintendent, moving on to being named Interim Superintendent in June 2016.

“I am honored and grateful that the Marion County Board of Education has entrusted me to lead our district. I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and knowledgeable team of educators, outstanding students and a supportive group of parents and community members,” said Dr. Bethea.

Dr. Bethea earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in elementary education/interdisciplinary studies from the University of South Carolina. She furthered her education and earned a Master of Educational Leadership Degree, Educational Specialist Degree, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Educational Leadership.

