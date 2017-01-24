Myrtle Beach makes ‘exciting announcement’ about Five Points area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – City officials announced the relocation of the Chapin Memorial Library and a new location for the South Carolina Children's Museum in the Five Points area at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

WMBF News has heard from several businesses in the area that they have been contacted about selling their buildings to an undisclosed buyer. City officials would not comment. WMBF obtained an email from City Councilman Wayne Gray to a city attorney mentioning a plan to acquire property in the Superblock. On Monday, Gray declined to talk about that comment in the email, saying the email is confidential because it falls under attorney, client privilege.”

The Five Points area has a history dating back 100 years. Its proximity to the train depot and the city’s first hotel was an advantage, as was it being surrounded by roads coming from different directions with their own neighborhoods.

