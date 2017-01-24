Restaurant Week to be held at Broadway at the Beach in February

The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to an amended bill that would raise the state's gas tax by 2 cents every year for the next six years.More >>
A Darlington man wanted in connection for the burglary of an area business in March was arrested Thursday after three weeks on the run.More >>
The Myrtle Beach-area ALDI grocery store on Beaver Run Boulevard near Surfside Beach is officially open! The long-awaited discount grocery store officially opened Thursday morning at 8:10 a.m., with shoppers lining up for deals and discounts on the grand opening day.More >>
WEDNESDAY AT 11PM – Dash cams, body cams, cell phones – nowadays, cameras are everywhere, giving us different angles of police officers in action. “A lot of cases, the tape doesn’t look good – there’s no way to sugar coat it,” says North Myrtle Beach Police Chief J. Phillip Webster. It’s a tough job.More >>
A Florence man was sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found he intentionally ran over and killed at 74-year-old woman who confronted him as he was burglarizing her home in 2015.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
New Orleans firefighters rescued a naked man after he climbed a 14 story power transmission tower in New Orleans East.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate surrender.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
The couple died in the hospital by each other’s side, holding hands almost to the end.More >>
