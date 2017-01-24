Restaurant Week to be held at Broadway at the Beach in February

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Broadway Restaurant Week is coming to Myrtle Beach for the first time Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 12, according to a press release.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and try something new during the 10-day event at Broadway’s dining venues. The restaurants will offer multi-course menu options and other specials.

Below are the participating restaurants for this year:

American Tap House

Extreme Pizza

Good Time Charley's

Hard Rock Café

Joe's Crab Shack

Johnny Rockets

Landry's Seafood

Liberty Brewery & Grill

Rooster's Restaurant & Bar

Wahlburgers

