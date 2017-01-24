Restaurant Week to be held at Broadway at the Beach in February - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Source: Broadway At The Beach's Facebook page) (Source: Broadway At The Beach's Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Broadway Restaurant Week is coming to Myrtle Beach for the first time Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 12, according to a press release.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and try something new during the 10-day event at Broadway’s dining venues. The restaurants will offer multi-course menu options and other specials.

Below are the participating restaurants for this year: 

  • American Tap House
  • Extreme Pizza
  • Good Time Charley's
  • Hard Rock Café
  • Joe's Crab Shack
  • Johnny Rockets
  • Landry's Seafood
  • Liberty Brewery & Grill
  • Rooster's Restaurant & Bar
  • Wahlburgers

