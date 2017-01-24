Highway 707 widening project causes overnight lane closures

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Highway 707 widening project will cause overnight lane closures from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work, according to Horry County Government’s press release.

There will be periodic lane closures on Old Murrells Inlet Road and Highway 707, and Oak Hampton Road and Highway 707.

