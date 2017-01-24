Former Conway High student arrested after confrontation with current student

A Florence man was sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury found he intentionally ran over and killed at 74-year-old woman who confronted him as he was burglarizing her home in 2015.More >>
WEDNESDAY AT 11PM – Dash cams, body cams, cell phones – nowadays, cameras are everywhere, giving us different angles of police officers in action. “A lot of cases, the tape doesn’t look good – there’s no way to sugar coat it,” says North Myrtle Beach Police Chief J. Phillip Webster. It’s a tough job.More >>
Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department took part in radio reprogramming Thursday morning, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby.More >>
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews will close lanes on US 17 in Little River beginning Monday in order to make repairs to the Johnny Causey Boat Ramp.More >>
The coroner and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found at Booker and Dargan Streets in Florence.More >>
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
New Orleans firefighters are attempting to talk a possibly naked man back down to the groundMore >>
