Former Conway High student arrested after confrontation with current student

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A former Conway High School student was arrested for disturbing schools after a confrontation occurred between him, another former student, and a current student near the school's parking lot on January 10, according to Conway’s police report.

The responding officer said the current student, Akeem Sherman, a 19-year-old former student, and another unnamed former student were about to fight after a verbal argument.

The officer said he yelled as he approached the group.

The former students then took off in a four-door black Sedan, the report states.

The current student, who was highly upset, was taken into the officer’s office and was questioned by administration. He refused to give the identity of the former students, but told authorities that they came to the school to confront him about an off-campus incident.

Sherman was transported to J Reuben Long Detention Center, and charged with disturbing schools. He was released on a $2,000 bond. The current student is being handled administratively by Conway High, the report states. Details on the arrest of the other former student were not available.

