Asbestos delays Thee Dollhouse tear down, county leaders flexible

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department took part in radio reprogramming Thursday morning, according to Lieutenant Joey Crosby.More >>
The South Carolina Senate has given final approval to an amended bill that would raise the state's gas tax by 2 cents every year for the next six years.More >>
United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Wednesday the indictment by a Federal Grand Jury of a Loris man on gun and drug charges.More >>
People are fighting for the return of an iconic sign that stood tall on 10th Avenue in Conway for more than fifty years. The historic Nye's Pharmacy sign was removed in January 2016 by a local artisan group to be refurbished.More >>
A Dillon woman cried tears of joy when she scratched off a $125,000 lottery win this week.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The couple died in the hospital by each other’s side, holding hands almost to the end.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and killing a Delaware state trooper remains barricaded early Thursday inside his house, where he fired shots at officers as they tried to negotiate surrender.More >>
