Fire damages four units at Brockington Heights Apartments

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A fire damaged a total of four units at Brockington Heights Apartments in Darlington Monday night, according to Chief Pat Cavanaugh with Darlington Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at the multi-family building at approximately 10:30 p.m. and finished up at the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Chief Cavanaugh said the fire started on the bottom floor and spread to the second floor.

There was heavy damage to two units and smoke damage in two units, which resulted to four damaged units. Four families were also displaced because of the damage, according to Chief Cavanaugh.

Someone who was in the apartment cooking said they saw smoke coming from a bedroom.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

