Horry County man takes to Craigslist to get '91 class ring back to rightful owner

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County family found a 1991 class ring about 10 years ago in Socastee, and now they are trying to get it back to its rightful owner.

A posting on Craigslist said the ring belongs to a “Brian” and was found on Enterprise Road in the Socastee area. The poster found that the ring comes from a school in New Jersey.

The information was posted by a Craigslist user named Randy. He said via email his 80-year-old mother found the ring in a rental trailer of hers after the previous tenants moved out a decade ago and left no forwarding address.

“She was cleaning the trailer to re-rent,” Randy said. “She thought the renter might contact her about the ring and she later forgot it.”

Following the death of her husband a year ago, the woman moved back to her home in Conway.

“She was going through things and found this ring a few days ago and told me she did not know what to do with it,” Randy said. “No one ever contacted her.”

He added he told his mother he would search for the ring’s rightful owner and try to get it back to him.

“The ring could have been stolen; we do not know,” Randy said. “Just trying to find the owner.”

Randy asked that the ring's owner contact him and provide other details about the ring to prove it's theirs, or if someone knows "Brian," let him know that his ring has been found.

