Police search for two men who held up Socastee mini market

Police are searching for two men who held up a Socastee market. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for the two suspects who held up a mini market in the Socastee area Monday night.

According to Horry County Police Sgt. Danny Furr, two men entered the El Super Mini Super Market, located at 4977 Socastee Blvd., at 7:35 p.m. They reportedly took money from the patrons inside before leaving the area on foot, he added.

An HCPD incident report stated that six people were robbed by the men, who were described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 160 pounds.

One was wearing a camouflage hoodie and pants, while the other was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, according to the report.

They reportedly had a taser and took one of the victims hostage for a time. In addition to cash, the suspects made off with a number of cellphones, the report stated.

Police searched for the two men with a bloodhound unit. There has been no word of any arrests as of yet.

