Coastal falls at Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina dropped its second straight road game in Georgia on Monday night, falling by way of a 91-80 final to Georgia Southern. The Chants drops to 4-3 in conference play, while the Eagles remain perfect (7-0) in Sun Belt action. CCU also dropped to 2-7 in road games on the year.

Five Chants scored in double figures, led by Colton Ray St.-Cyr and Elijah Wilson, who had 15 apiece. The Eagles nailed 13 three-point attempts in the victory.

Georgia Southern jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, taking a ten-point lead into the locker room at halftime, and then following that up with a 47-point outing in the second half.

After getting swept on its Georgia road trip the last three days, the Chants stand in sixth place in the Sun Belt at 9-11 (4-3). Coastal will return home for its next two games. The Chants host Texas State on Saturday at 4:30 and UT Arlington on Monday night at 7:00 at The HTC Center.

