One injured in crash involving moped at Mr. Joe White Avenue

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
A crash involving a moped happened Monday night at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway. (Source: WMBF News) A crash involving a moped happened Monday night at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a crash involving a moped that happened after 7:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tremayne Spivey, the rider was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with severe lower injuries.

The collision occurred at 7:37 p.m., Spivey said, and involved the moped and a Chevy Equinox SUV.

