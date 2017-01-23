UPDATE: Man found dead in Myrtle Beach wooded area identified

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The man who was found dead in a wooded area near 27th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach has been identified.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the victim’s name is Kyle Connors, 28. He added the man was staying in the Myrtle Beach area, but officials are not sure of his hometown.

Fowler said the incident remains under investigation by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The cause of death will not be available until an autopsy is complete within 90 and 120 days.

The man’s body was discovered on Jan. 18.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.