FIRST ALERT: Return to more typical winter weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After a long stretch of well above normal temperatures, a more typical winter-time weather pattern returns by the weekend.

The last two weeks have consistently seen daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s with several record high temperatures broken. The next few days will see a continuation of this before cooler weather starts to filter in.

A cold front will arrive on Thursday accompanied by a few passing showers. More importantly, this front will start to usher in cooler temperatures to finish the week. More chilly weather will arrive in several repeated waves through the weekend and into early next week.

Bitter cold, Arctic weather is not expected, but a return to more normal late January temperatures will move in for the weekend. Daily high temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s with nighttime temperatures dropping into the lower 30s, and below freezing on several nights.