Pee Dee’s transit authority to expand

A man who was wanted on charges out of Rhode Island was taken into custody by officers after a SWAT standoff and negotiations at a neighborhood in Murrells Inlet Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Horry County Planning and Zoning Department announced that it will be working closely with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to more heavily enforce encroachment rules, particularly along U.S. 501.More >>
Jesse Hodges homered and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans erupted in the first two innings of Wednesday's contest, coasting past the Wilmington Blue Rocks 7-3 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
The Horry County Schools Board will look at possibly defunding certain items for the upcoming fiscal year in order to make up $400,000 to go into the state’s retirement budget.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
