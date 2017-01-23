Church members cope with loss after suspect breaks into their church

The Horry County Planning and Zoning Department announced that it will be working closely with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to more heavily enforce encroachment rules, particularly along U.S. 501.More >>
Jesse Hodges homered and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans erupted in the first two innings of Wednesday's contest, coasting past the Wilmington Blue Rocks 7-3 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
The Horry County Schools Board will look at possibly defunding certain items for the upcoming fiscal year in order to make up $400,000 to go into the state’s retirement budget.More >>
It’s an anniversary family members wished they never had to recognize. One year ago, Daniel Setliff was murdered in Timmonsville, and to this day, no one knows why.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
