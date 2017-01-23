UPDATE: Police arrest man accused of robbing Myrtle Beach pharmacy of oxycodone

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who reportedly robbed a CVS Pharmacy of bottles of oxycodone.

According to information on the Myrtle Beach Police Department's website, Matthew James Evans, 16, was taken into custody at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

He is charged with armed robbery.

According to an MBPD incident report, the incident happened on Jan. 16 at the pharmacy located at 6617 N. Kings Hwy. An employee told law enforcement the suspect came to the drop-off counter and slid a note to her written in red ink.

“(The) victim stated she didn’t even read the note because she figured out what was going on and proceeded to tell other employees in the pharmacy what was happening,” the report stated.

According to law enforcement, the suspect told the employees he needed drugs and only had 10 seconds. The man reportedly said he had a gun while his hand was in his pocket.

The suspect was given two bottles from the safe, at which time he left the store.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.