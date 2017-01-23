FCSO seeks two Timmonsville men accused of assaulting victim wit - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FCSO seeks two Timmonsville men accused of assaulting victim with tire iron

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Davon Jenkins; Right: Marcus Bolton (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office) Left: Davon Jenkins; Right: Marcus Bolton (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects wanted for assaulting a victim with a tire iron.

According to an FCSO press release, the incident happened on Jan. 12 on Cale Yarborough Highway near Timmonsville.

Investigators are looking for Davon William Jenkins, 24, and Marcus Dre’Quan Bolton, 17, both of Timmonsville. They are each wanted on a charge of second-degree assault and battery.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts are asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

