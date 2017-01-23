FCSO seeks two Timmonsville men accused of assaulting victim with tire iron

A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
The Horry County Schools Board will look at possibly defunding certain items for the upcoming fiscal year in order to make up $400,000 to go into the state’s retirement budget.More >>
It’s an anniversary family members wished they never had to recognize. One year ago, Daniel Setliff was murdered in Timmonsville, and to this day, no one knows why.More >>
The 2017 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings for top schools in South Carolina have been released, and No. 13 on that list is the Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in Darlington.More >>
Law enforcement apprehended a Bennettsville man Wednesday night and charged him with attempted murder following an incident earlier in the day.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
