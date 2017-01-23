Suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery at 7 Brothers Motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the 7 Brothers Motel in Myrtle Beach November 25, 2016, according to a police report.

A woman said she was robbed at gun point in her hotel room. The gunman stole $80 worth of cash and two cell phones.

Antonio Goncalves, 31, is charged with robbery/armed robbery, kidnapping, and burglary.

