Fourth Annual Area Business Disaster Recovery Symposium to be held Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Fourth Annual Area Business Disaster Recovery Symposium will be held Friday January 27 at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to Myrtle Beach’s press release.

The program will help business owners recover from fire, flood, storm, power outage or any other disaster.

Advance registration is $25 and after Monday it will rise to $30.

