Report: Myrtle Beach man arrested after breaking ex-girlfriend's nose during fight

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted murder.More >>
Look for road improvements to Ocean Boulevard between Second Avenue North to 14th Avenue South. The North Myrtle Beach City Council gave the green light for the city to execute the milling and paving project in two phases.More >>
The event celebrated graduating seniors with all the excitement of a pep rally and the enthusiasm of National Signing Day. Wilson’s College Day is sponsored by GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness & Readiness for Undergraduate Programs).More >>
The top cop in Myrtle Beach is calling for help to curb violence in the city, and it has some Ocean Boulevard business owners speaking out against traffic changes in response to that violence.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
