Report: Myrtle Beach man arrested after breaking ex-girlfriend's nose during fight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after he broke his ex-girlfriend’s nose and left her with a possible fractured facial bone Tuesday at the Sand Dollar Motel, according to a police report.

The victim said that she use to live with the ex-boyfriend, Akeem Burgess, but she moved out to live with her friend at the Sand Dollar Motel.

Burgess forced his way into the victim’s room and began punching her multiple times, the police report states.

Burgess tried to grab the victim’s bag, but she refused to give him the bag that contained important documents.

The suspect then pulled her to the balcony and continued to punch her several more times while he sat on her chest. He told the victim that he had a gun on him, according to the police report.

The victim was left with a possible fractured orbital bone, broken nose, and several scrapes from the incident.

The police officer spoke with others who were present during the time of the incident, and they described how Burgess fought the victim.

Burgess was arrested and charged with robbery/attempted robbery, domestic violence, and burglary.

