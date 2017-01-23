Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital lifts lockdown, police capture suspect

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The lockdown has been lifted at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet and one suspect is now in custody, according to Carl Lindquist with Tidelands Health.

Lindquist said officers were chasing a suspect and that person ran into the emergency department of the hospital.

The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown Monday morning at around 10:15.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office assisted Horry County Police Department with the incident.

