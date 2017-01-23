THURSDAY AT 11PM - “I can’t sleep – all I have is flashbacks, seeing him lying there,” says Wendy Dorman, the mother of a local heroin overdose victim.

Her child - another victim of the heroin epidemic plaguing the Carolinas.

“They might not have stuck the needle in him, but they gave him something to kill him,” Dorman says.

But in South Carolina, no laws exist holding the dealers responsible.

On Thursday at 11 p.m., WMBF News reveals what's being done to make pushers pay for the lives their drugs take.

