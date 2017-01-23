Report: Conway National Bank suspect gave note stating, “This is a robbery”

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An armed robbery suspect gave a victim a note stating, “This is a robbery,” at Conway National Bank, located on 1360 Highway 501, Monday, according to Horry County’s police report.

The victim said that he did what the suspect wanted him to do and then the suspect left the bank.

Police began searching for the suspect who is a 28-year-old white man. He was last seen wearing a gray and red sweatshirt, according to the department’s Twitter account.

The report states that the bank was immediately put on lockdown.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and began investigating the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

