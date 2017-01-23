Lumberton firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Turner Park

The bodies of two women found April 18 at two separate locations in Lumberton have been identified.More >>
The bodies of two women found April 18 at two separate locations in Lumberton have been identified.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A former Florence County Detention Center corrections officer is facing charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and providing an inmate with a cellphone.More >>
A former Florence County Detention Center corrections officer is facing charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and providing an inmate with a cellphone.More >>
The coroner and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found at Booker and Dargan Streets in Florence.More >>
The coroner and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found at Booker and Dargan Streets in Florence.More >>
Two people were arrested following a fight Wednesday at Marion High School, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.More >>
Two people were arrested following a fight Wednesday at Marion High School, according to Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>