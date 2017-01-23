Lumberton firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Turner Park

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on 300 Pearl Street, lot 160 in Turner Park at 7:23 Monday morning, according to Chief Chris West with the Lumberton Fire Department.

He said the fire was contained to the bedroom, and it was quickly knocked down by firefighters.

There were no occupants in the home during the time of the fire.

