Police respond to shooting in area of Pitch Landing Road

One person died in a three-vehicle crash two miles north of Lumberton. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Circle K cashier told police she heard about three gunshots in the area of Pitch Landing Road and Highway 701 South after a suspicious woman came into the store, according to Horry County’s police report.

The cashier said the suspicious woman, dressed as a man, came into the store and didn’t purchase any items.

The woman left the store and two men got in the back seat of a grey Honda Accord, the report states.

While police were en route to the initial call, a second call was dispatched to Powell Street in Conway for a report of a vehicle being shot.

It was concluded that the vehicle was involved in the shooting that occurred near Pitch Landing Road.

Police spoke to the victims and observed the area. There weren’t any shell casings, and no exact crime scene was determined, according to the report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.