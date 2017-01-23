It’s the first official day of tax filing season

A man who was wanted on charges out of Rhode Island was taken into custody by officers after a SWAT standoff and negotiations at a neighborhood in Murrells Inlet Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A driver died three days after colliding with a tractor then driving into a creek off Highway 9 near the Horry Boat Landing in Horry County on Saturday. About 30 people helped pull the driver's vehicle out of the creek, according to one witness at the scene.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
The coroner and crime scene investigators are on the scene of a body found at Booker and Dargan Streets in Florence.More >>
A Latta man was arrested last week on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and possession of a controlled substance. Johnny Brooks Gray was taken into custody last week after an investigation began in November of 2016 when the victim’s school alerted the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office of potential problems, according to a news release from the department.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
