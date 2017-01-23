19-year-old charged with disturbing schools in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

19-year-old charged with disturbing schools in Conway

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
Akeem Sherman (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center) Akeem Sherman (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A 19-year-old man was charged with disturbing schools, according to Horry County Detention Center’s website.

Akeem Sherman of Conway was arrested by Conway Police around 1:40 Monday morning.

Online records show that Sherman is currently in custody.

WMBF news is working to learn more about why he's facing this charge.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    UPDATE: Man wanted on charges from RI arrested after SWAT situation in Murrells Inlet

    UPDATE: Man wanted on charges from RI arrested after SWAT situation in Murrells Inlet

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:36:44 GMT
    GCSO on scene of a SWAT situation in a Murrells Inlet neighborhood. (Source: Jon Dick)GCSO on scene of a SWAT situation in a Murrells Inlet neighborhood. (Source: Jon Dick)

    A man who was wanted on charges out of Rhode Island was taken into custody by officers after a SWAT standoff and negotiations at a neighborhood in Murrells Inlet Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

    A man who was wanted on charges out of Rhode Island was taken into custody by officers after a SWAT standoff and negotiations at a neighborhood in Murrells Inlet Wednesday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Driver dies in hospital 3 days after colliding with tractor, driving into pond

    Driver dies in hospital 3 days after colliding with tractor, driving into pond

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:21:17 GMT
    A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon. (Source: Ladonna Stockwell)A car rolled into a creek off East Highway 9 near Deerwatch Circle in Longs Saturday afternoon. (Source: Ladonna Stockwell)

    A driver died three days after colliding with a tractor then driving into a creek off Highway 9 near the Horry Boat Landing in Horry County on Saturday. About 30 people helped pull the driver's vehicle out of the creek, according to one witness at the scene.

    More >>

    A driver died three days after colliding with a tractor then driving into a creek off Highway 9 near the Horry Boat Landing in Horry County on Saturday. About 30 people helped pull the driver's vehicle out of the creek, according to one witness at the scene.

    More >>

  • Mother says son was suspended for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun

    Mother says son was suspended for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-04-26 18:07:43 GMT
    A copy of the discipline report given to the student. (Source: Amy Lipman)A copy of the discipline report given to the student. (Source: Amy Lipman)

    A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.

    More >>

    A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly