Three women arrested in prostitution case in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three women were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area after they agreed to sexual activities for money with undercover police, according to a police report.

Tiffany Evans – Ordinance/ loiter and prostitution

Jennifer James – Prostitution

Michelle Rowman – Prostitution

The women were placed under arrest for prostitution and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.

