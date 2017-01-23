Three women arrested in prostitution case in Myrtle Beach area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three women arrested in prostitution case in Myrtle Beach area

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Left: Tiffany Evans, Middle: Jennifer James, Right: Michelle Rowman (Source: MBPD) Left: Tiffany Evans, Middle: Jennifer James, Right: Michelle Rowman (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three women were arrested in the Myrtle Beach area after they agreed to sexual activities for money with undercover police, according to a police report.

  • Tiffany Evans – Ordinance/ loiter and prostitution
  • Jennifer James – Prostitution
  • Michelle Rowman – Prostitution

The women were placed under arrest for prostitution and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.

