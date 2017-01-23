Report: Suspects punch man over last slice of pizza at Broadway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A victim said that he was punched by two men after they were complaining that he was going to get the last slice of pizza at a pizza stand at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

The victim threw the pizza to the ground and told the suspects to eat “that” if they wanted pizza, the report states.

Both suspects then struck him in the face and fled on foot towards the parking lot, the victim said.

The victim told police that he did not fight back during the scramble.

According to the report, the victim was left with a cut and swollen eye. He was treated by EMS on scene.

