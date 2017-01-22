Person injured after tractor trailer overturns

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was hurt Sunday evening in a crash involving an overturned tractor trailer.

The truck was heading on Paper Mill Road, in Florence County, when its tires ran off the side of the road and pulled the truck onto its side, according to Chief John Delung of the Windy Hill Rural Fire Department.

The truck was coming from the paper mill at the time of the crash, around 9:35 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A passenger inside the truck was transported to the hospital for minor pain, said Chief Delung.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

