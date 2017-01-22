Person injured after tractor trailer overturns

Firefighters are on the scene of a motel fire at 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire officials say a room caught on fire at the Summer Sands Motel on South Ocean Boulevard near 15th Avenue South.More >>
Members of the Georgetown City Planning Commission voted against a rezoning ordinance that officials said would have been a "death sentence" for the old Georgetown steel mill.More >>
Coastal Carolina allowed four runs in the first inning, but settled down and scored nine unanswered before allowing two runs in the ninth to claim a 9-6 victory over region rival The Citadel Tuesday evening at Riley Park.More >>
Plans to add more single-family homes to The Market Common district were approved by the Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday night.More >>
The Surfside Beach Town Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday night calling for a ban on all beach tents beginning Jan. 1, 2018.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
