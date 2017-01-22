Locals experience inauguration weekend in Washington D.C.

Many preparations went in to getting ready for Friday's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Locals are back from trips to the country’s capital to be a part of inauguration weekend.

"It was awesome and then some,” Horry County Republican Party Chairman Robert Rabon. “It was very well done. It was very well scripted. Everything was in order."

Rabon said going to an inauguration was always on his bucket list, but he didn't feel as motivated to go in the past compared to this year with Donald Trump winning the presidency. He requested tickets through Congressman Tom Rice.

Rabon said he thinks he was able to secure them thanks to the local party's commitment to making phone calls during the election season so much so that he said it was the number one call center in America.

Rabon and his daughter drove up Wednesday and participated in various events in the time leading up to the inauguration, including the South Carolina Republican Ball Thursday night.

Then Friday, they woke up early, walked for an hour over to the National Mall to see what they had been waiting for.

Rabon said he was impressed with Trump and his family. “The thing that really stuck with me he said today the politicians are not in charge,” he said. “The people are in charge. The people get their government back.”

He said the atmosphere overall was electric.

Now, Rabon said he's looking forward to policy change, such as more job creation in America, rollback of business regulations, and healthcare changes.

“Trump’s speech was awesome,” he said. “Sixteen minutes. He said as much in 16 minutes as some people do in 10 years. He got straight to the point and it was very poignant.”

Rabon said he was honored to be able to attend the inauguration. “I’m going to enjoy this and dwell on this for a long time,” he said. “Anybody out there if you haven’t been and you have a chance to go, you will never regret it.”

Carole Bellacera said she too was part of an enthusiastic crowd after traveling from Horry County to Washington D.C. by bus to participate in the Women’s March on Washington.

“I felt like my voice had to be heard,” Bellacera said. “That we are not going to stand for this. We are going to be behind our First Amendment rights. We’re not going to be oppressed. We needed to stand up for our rights as women and we needed to get out there and make it be known that we will not be silent.”

Bellacera took an overnight bus and got to know the people on board. She said the camaraderie continued throughout the day. “Everyone was just so friendly,” she said. “It felt like such a sense of togetherness and goal oriented to make sure our voices are heard.”

People held up signs, walked and chanted against “the misogyny and the racism - just the hatefulness of his message and his agenda,” Bellacera said.

Bellacera said the trip was well worth it. “It was probably one of the most amazing days of my life,” she said.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.