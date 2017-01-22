Grand Strand surfer wins Carve Pro in Australia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Local surfer Cam Richards won the Carve Pro event at Maroubra in Sydney's eastern suburbs in Australia Saturday.

According to Facebook, Richards went to St. James High School in Murrells Inlet, is from Surfside Beach and lives in Myrtle Beach.

The World Surf League website said it was one of the biggest wins of Richards’ career. He won with a final heat total of 15.75 out of a possible 20 with a solid combination of aerial and conventional power surfing.

