One person killed in three-vehicle crash near Lumberton - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person killed in three-vehicle crash near Lumberton

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person died in a three-vehicle crash two miles north of Lumberton.  (Source: Raycom Media) One person died in a three-vehicle crash two miles north of Lumberton.  (Source: Raycom Media)

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a three-vehicle crash two miles north of Lumberton.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol officials, it happened on I-95 at 6:43 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly